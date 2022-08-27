BELTON — Services for Sarah A. Shipes, 96, of Belton and formerly of Hartford, Ala., will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church Belton with the Rev. Andy Davis and the Rev. Logan Reynolds officiating.
Mrs. Shipes died Thursday, Aug. 25, at her residence.
She was born and raised in Enterprise, Ala., to Lehman and Ruby Andrews. She spent most of her adult life working as an executive assistant with the aviation maintenance contractors at Fort Rucker, Ala., including Northrup, Page International, Hayes International and DynCorp. While living in Alabama, she aattended Park Avenue Baptist Church in Enterprise and Hartford Baptist Church in Hartford, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She currently was a member of First Baptist Church Belton.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dewey Baston, and her second husband, Paul L. Shipes.
Survivors include her daughter, Kay Pearson; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Faithful God, Faithful Future Fund for the new campus on the Hilltop at fbbelton.org/give, or mailing address 506 N. Main St., Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will follow the service at the church.