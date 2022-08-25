BELTON — Services for Wayne Tubbs, 76, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Darrell Martin officiating.
Burial will be held in private in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Tubbs died Wednesday, Aug. 17, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Jan. 23, 1946, in Taylor to Daniel Archie Sr. and Mary Lois Mott Tubbs. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard for 13 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Belton. He married Melissa Ann Motloch on June 1, 1990, in Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; three sons, Canyon Wayne Tubbs, Coleman Alan Tubbs and Jerry Wayne Lucky; and two daughters, Brittany Ann Tubbs and Taylor Nicole Tubbs.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.