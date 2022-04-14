BELTON — Services for John Booze, 82, of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Temple with the Rev. David Krause officiating.
Mr. Booze died Tuesday, April 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 7, 1939, in Wichita, Kan., to William Edgar and Elizabeth Ruth Simpson Booze. He served in the U.S. Navy for seven years starting in 1958 and then transitioned to the Army National Guard, retiring in 1999. He married Hope Anne Anderson on Dec. 11, 1959. He was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Belton and later moved his membership to St. Francis Episcopal Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters Cheri McCracken and Cynthia Bockhold; a son, John Booze Jr.; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church in Temple.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.