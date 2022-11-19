James Ronnie Stepan Sr.
James Ronnie Stepan Sr. (Ronnie), 75 of Zabcikville, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 surrounded by family. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. Rev. Brad Herridge will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Ronnie was born December 24, 1946 in Rosebud to Gilbert J. and Lorene Baca Stepan. He attended Rogers Schools and retired from Santa Fe Railroad. He was a truck driver, loved to ride his motorcycle, and loved working in his shop. He was a dedicated family man.
He met Margie Darlene West in early 1969 and they were married on April 26th that same year in Cameron, Texas.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother, Joe Stepan.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margie Stepan of Zabcikville, two sons, Tim Keeton and wife Renee of Hickory Flat, GA, and James Stepan Jr. and wife Renita of Zabcikville, one daughter Janice Stepan and wife Ashley of Zabcikville, granddaughter, Angie Boone and husband Leonard of Hickory Flat, GA, grandsons, Cody Stepan and wife Brooke of Zabcikville, and Mike and Matt Bowman of Hickory Flat, GA, seven great grandchildren and five nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Baylor Scott and White Hospital and Sam, Amy and Maggie from Baylor Scott and White Hospice for their loving support to our family.
