E.C. Brown
E.C. Brown, a resident of Temple since 1951, passed over in faith in the early hours of Sunday, December 27, after a brief illness. He was ninety-three years of age and was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years, Bertha. He is survived by his daughter, son-in-law, a grandson and his wife and a great-granddaughter.
E.C. was born on a homestead in Mayes County, Oklahoma, March 4, 1927, one of three sons of W. E. and Gladis L. Brown. He was proud of his Oklahoma upbringing and of his family who had a long presence in the Oklahoma Territory. Affectionately known as “Pete” to his family, he worked as a young man on his grandfather’s ranch in Mayes County. In 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served with the Allied Occupation Forces in Germany. It was there that he met his wife and they were married in Regensburg in 1948. After returning home to Oklahoma from military service he and his wife made their home in Temple where their baby daughter was born. For the remainder of his life E. C. protected and provided for his family. He was a man of commitment and loyalty.
A private graveside service for the family will be held on January 4 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that commemorations be made to the Children’s Miracle Network via McLane Children’s – Baylor Scott and White, a charity for which E. C. and his wife worked as volunteers for many years.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home
in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary