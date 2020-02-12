BELTON — Services for John “Big Foot” Aguallo, 67, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Aguallo died Sunday, Feb. 9, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 16, 1952, in Bloomington to Juan and Inez Aguallo. He married Sharon Hill on Feb. 5, 1983. He was a truck driver and mechanic.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; four sons, John Aguallo, Stephen Aguallo, Isaiah Aguallo and Joshua Aguallo; four daughters, Priscilla Aguallo, Seraphia Aguallo Gravelle, Rebekah Aguallo and Raquel Aguallo; four sisters, Patricia Leija, Rosie Aviles, Rosanna Barnett and Melissa Rubio; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.