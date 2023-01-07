BELTON — Services for Carolynn Elaine Burt, 67, of Jonesboro will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Jonesboro Baptist Church with Jimmy Williamson officiating.
Mrs. Burt died Thursday, Dec. 29, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born May 29, 1955, in Wiesbaden, Germany, to Johnny Wayne and Clara May Ferguson Vandagriff. She attended school in Germany, and finished her education in Texas. In 1985, she married Jack Burt. They owned and operated Burt’s Trash Service for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 20, 2021.
Survivors include a daughter, Shanna Ramirez; five sons, Duane Johnson, Versile Johnson, Mikel Johnson, John Johnson and Zeb Johnson; two brothers, Dale Vandagriff and Kenny Vandagriff, 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
