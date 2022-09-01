BELTON — Services for Elizabeth Hix, 68, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Richard Hammond officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
Mostly cloudy in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms may develop later in the day. High 91F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 1, 2022 @ 2:35 am
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
BELTON — Services for Elizabeth Hix, 68, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. Richard Hammond officiating.
Mrs. Hix died Monday, Aug. 29, at her residence.
She was born June 23, 1954, in Temple to Fernando and Leonarda Morin Torres. She worked most of her life in the food service industry. She was a member of Stillhouse Baptist Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica Ybarra, on April 2, 1983.
Survivors include two sons, David Hix of Temple and Justin Hix of Eddy; a brother, David Torres of Tyler; five sisters, Ester Martinez Voyles of Conroe, Juanita Hickok of Academy, Jesusa Morin and Josephine Ruiz, both of Belton, and Julia Mares of Irving; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.