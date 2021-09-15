Services for Carlus Dale Smith, 57, of Belton were held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Bethel Assembly of God in Temple with the Rev. Elwyn Johnston officiating.
Burial was in China Creek Cemetery in San Saba.
Mr. Smith died Wednesday, Sept. 8, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 5, 1963, in San Saba to Jerry Don and Lydia Cantu Smith. He graduated from San Saba High School in 1982. He worked on a ranch in Cross Plains. He moved to Belton in 1983 and worked for Wilsonart. He was a former owner of Crow’s Burger, Park Street Burgers in Gatesville and had other business ventures.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Smith; three daughters, Chelsea Smith, Sarah Puckett and Kaitlyn Puckett; three sons, Ben Jones, Sam Jones and Nate Jones; a sister, Karen Martinez; and seven grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the China Creek Cemetery in San Saba.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.