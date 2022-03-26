ROCKDALE — Services for Walter Waylon “Bud” Williams, 88, of Cuero will be 2 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial will be in Gause Cemetery.
Mr. Williams died Thursday, March 24, in Cuero.
He was born Nov. 12, 1933, in Gause to Jesse Nathaniel and Lola Fay Matthews Williams. He attended Milano High School. He attended Blinn Junior College in Brenham, the University of Texas and law school. He married Velmalene Von Goten in 1953. He was a senior partner of Williams and Boyd.
Survivors include his wife of Yoakum; two daughters, Diana Lee Weathersby of Concrete and Virginia Marie Leudo of Mountain Home; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 12:30-2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gause Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 426, Gause, Texas 77857.