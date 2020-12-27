Services for Robin Ann Perkins Cordova, 58, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Virginia.
Mrs. Cordova died Wednesday, Dec. 23, at a local hospital.
She was born Sept. 7, 1962, in Halifax, Va., to Harvey Perkins and Shirley Shields. She attended Halifax County High School in Virginia. She married Thomas Cordova on Dec. 15, 1984.
Survivors include her husband; a brother, Mark Perkins of Halifax County; a sister, Rhonda Wilbourn of Halifax County; and her father of Halifax County.
In lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to her GoFundMe account.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.