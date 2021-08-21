BELTON — Services for Donaldo Antonio Oliveira, 47, of Belton will be held at a later date in California.
Mr. Oliveria died Monday, Aug. 16, at a local hospital.
He was born May 22, 1974, in Pico Azores, Portugal, to Fatima C. and Manuel Antonio Oliveira. He married Stacy Bixler on Sept. 27, 2003, in Upland, Calif. He worked as a general manager and he worked for Waste Connections.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a daughter, Alyssa Bixler-Oliveira of Belton; three sons, Garrett Oliveira, Landon Oliveira and Tanner Oliveira, all of Belton; his mother, Fatima Oliveira of Ontario, Calif.; and a sister, Sandra Bjorklund of Boston.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.