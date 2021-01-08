Ambrosio Bautista
Ambrosio Bautista, age 92, of Belton passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Thursday, December 31, 2020 at a local hospital. Born on the 7th day in December 1928 in New Braunfels, TX, he was the son of Augustine Bautista and Pascuala Garcia.
As a young child Ambrosio attended elementary school in Mexico, soon after he would move to Texas and has been a residence since. On November 28, 1947 he married the love of his life Beth O’Lee Bargas in Bell County. Ambrosio was a member of Santo Nambe at Our Lady of Guadalupe and he worked at American Desk as a welder for 48 years. He attended mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Ambrosio was an exceedingly kind, humble, compassionate, quiet, and understanding man who loved his wife Beth O’Lee so dearly. He loved to be outside caring for his sheep like a shepherd and watching all of nature grow. He loved all sports but mostly the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers; his grandchildren loved him so much. Ambrosio will be missed dearly by friends and family.
Ambrosio is preceded in death by his parents, and two sons John R. Bautista and David Bautista.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Beth O’Lee Bautista of Belton, son Augustine Bautista of Temple, three daughters Martha Fields of Knox, IN, Frances Zaragoza of Killeen, and Rachel Lofton of Belton, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be held today Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1 o’clock p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with Reverend Sang Quan officiating. A burial will follow in Bellwood Memorial Park. A family and friend funeral Vigil and Rosary was held last night at the funeral home.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary