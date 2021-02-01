Services for Bobby Charles Schraeder, 88, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple.
Mr. Schraeder died Wednesday, Jan. 27, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 10, 1932, in Perry to Essie and Charlie Schraeder. He served in the Korean War. He worked for Frito Lay. He married Bettie Johnston on May 21, 1960, in Riesel. He was a member of the American Legion and Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife; three brothers, Weldon Schraeder, Donny Schraeder and Glyn Schraeder; a sister, Shirley Kelln; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple; or any charity.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.