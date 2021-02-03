BELTON — Services for Frances Eileen Winkler, 89, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery at The Grove.
Mrs. Winkler died Monday, Feb. 1, at a Belton nursing home.
She was born Nov. 12, at The Grove to Henry Charlie and Lena Symm Winkler. She married Norman Winkler on Dec. 28, 1952, at The Grove. They moved to Belton in 1958. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran in Temple before becoming a founding member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Belton. She worked for Belton ISD as a teacher’s aide for more than 20 years.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, David Winkler and Kyle Winkler, both of Belton and Chris Winkler of Pflugerville; a brother, Robert Winkler of Georgetown; a sister, Margie Jones of Temple; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.