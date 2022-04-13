CAMERON — Services for Benjamin “Franklin” Stewart Jr., 86, of Cameron will be 1 p.m. Friday at Oak Hill Pavilion in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Stewart died Thursday, April 7, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 3, 1935, in Cameron to Benjamin Franklin Sr. and Kathleen Hargrove Stewart. He graduated from Yoe High School. He attended Texas Tech University. He served in the U.S. Army. He was an electrical engineer. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cameron.
Survivors include two sons, Benjamin Franklin Stewart III and Patrick Stewart; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at http://www.VFW.org.