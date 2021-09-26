Glenn Earl
Willis, Sr.
Glenn Earl Willis, Sr., age 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Scott and White hospital. He was born on February 5, 1957 in Temple to Mr. Floyd Pete Willis and Dorothy Mouser Willis of Troy. He lived in the Temple - Troy area all his life. He was the owner and operator of Glenn Willis Trucking and had longtime loyal customers. Anyone who knew Glenn knew he would always give with his whole heart and give generously without hesitation. He was an honest, wonderful mentor to many and was always that friend you could count on.
Glenn’s greatest pleasure came from his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time riding his Harley and hanging out with his friends.
Glenn had three children, his only son Glenn Willis Jr. and wife Shannon of Troy; two daughters Estella Lee Juarez and husband Ray Luna Juarez Jr. of Temple and Ashley Nance-Karl and husband Johnathan Nance-Karl, Sr. of Troy. Glenn was a beloved brother to Charlie Willis and his wife Suzy of Killeen; three sisters, Betty Brown and husband Ed of Florida, Janet Alaniz of Temple and Debra Willis of Troy. Glenn has eight beautiful grandchildren, Aireanna Lee Juarez, Simon Juarez, David Willis, Avery Willis, Johnathan Nance-Karl Jr., Frank Nance-Karl, Bentley Nance-Karl, and Alexis Nance-Karl.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Floyd Pete Willis and Dorothy Mouser Willis and his brothers Earnest Willis and Kenneth Willis
Visitation will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas on Monday, September 27th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be Tuesday, September 28th at 10:00 a.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Burial will be in Buckhorn Cemetery.
Glenn was loved and will be missed by many.
