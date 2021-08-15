Olan Rice
Olan Rice, 96, died August 11, 2021 at the Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX. He was born at Dixie Ranch, Texas in Lynn County on December 14, 1924, the son, of Boyd and Cora Rice.
Olan attended grade school in Dixie and later in Spur, TX and attended high school in Kosse, Texas; graduating in 1943. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps with the intention of becoming a pilot during World War II. He attended Pilot Cadet School in Tempe, Arizona. During this time he was transferred to Aerial Gunnery School in Las Vegas, Nevada and graduated in the summer of 1944. Following graduation, he was assigned to the 15th Army Air Corps in Italy and flew as a tail gunner in a B-17 with the 346th Bomb Squadron/99th Bomb Group. He flew 26 bombing missions over Germany and Austria during his war service. On April 26, 1945, his B-17 was shot down by enemy fire over Linz, Austria. He parachuted out of the plane after receiving flak wounds to his side and arm. When he landed, he was captured by German troops and held in German Stalag 18c for the remainder of the war. During his war service he earned a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star for Valor, an Air Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, a Prisoner of War Medal, and a World War II Victory Medal.
Following the war, on December 31, 1945, he married Wanda Toney from Ft. Worth, Texas.
Olan enrolled at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas in 1946 with a major in Agriculture. Following graduation in 1950, he started his professional career as an Agriculture teacher in New Home, Texas. He later taught agriculture at Cooper and then at Lubbock High School. He obtained his Master’s Degree in Education at Texas Tech in 1952 and later became an assistant principal at Lubbock High School.
In 1967, Olan was appointed as the first principal at Estacado High School in Lubbock, Texas. This was an important event, as Estacado was the first racially integrated high school in Lubbock. In 1972 he became the Director of Vocational Education with the Lubbock ISD. He served in this position until his retirement from public education in 1987.
During retirement Olan spent time with his family and attended the events of his 5 granddaughters. His favorite activities included fishing, camping, and dominoes.
Survivors include his two children; daughter, Karen Dawson and her husband, Steve of Lubbock, TX; son, Boyd Rice of Temple, Texas; and five granddaughters: Kaitlynn Dawson, Kelbie Dawson, Mikayla Rice, Rachel Rice, and Brinley Rice.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Wanda Rice.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Resthaven’s Abbey Chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock, 2207 34th, Lubbock, TX 79411 or petsclinic.org.
Paid Obituary