Services for Margaret Louise Currin, 85, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Friday in Gause City Cemetery.
Mrs. Currin died Sunday, Aug. 29, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Gause to Seth Graydon and Velma D. Hafley Gaston. She worked as a homemaker, real estate agent, and military surplus dealer.
Survivors include five daughters, Karen Ann Knabe, Linda Jean Cox, Connie Beth Currin and Sherry Currin, all of Bryan, and Shirley Diane Whiteley of Academy; two brothers, Robert Gaston on Leander and Jack Gaston of Burnett; a sister, Lillian Linton of Sommerville; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.