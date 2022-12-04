Don Hilliard Kelly
Don Hilliard Kelly, age 82, passed away on November 25, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. He was proceeded in death by his father, J.V. Kelly, his mother Ann Kelly and his brother John Kelly, Jr. He is survived by his brother Jim Kelly, his son Don Kelly, Jr., and his daughters, Kim Slone and Pam Robinson and his adopted son Kory Kelly. He is also survived by Jeanne Winters, his first wife and the mother of his 3 children. Don was the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Don was an avid outdoorsman – he thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing and in his later years, photography of wildlife and the outdoors. Don enjoyed the great game of golf and was always an advocate of the benefits of the game and the life lessons it taught.
Don was born on September 8, 1940 in Plainview, Texas and moved to Belton, Texas in 1942. He graduated from Belton High School and then from the University of Texas in 1963. Don was voted President of Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity his senior year at the University of Texas. Don started his business career with the U.S. Treasury Department as a bank examiner and returned to Belton a few years later to join and work with his father at Peoples National Bank. Don helped his father build a bank brand in Belton and Bell County that stood for integrity and that put customers and employees first. Don helped build not only a successful bank, but an organization that was deeply rooted and supportive of the community it served. Don was named President of the bank in 1973 and remained in that position until 1984.
Don was very active in his beloved community of Belton and invested much time and energy in promoting the good name and welfare of the city. Some of the organizations Don served…
Belton Area Chamber of Commerce
Belton Industrial Park
Peoples Bancshares, Inc
Belton Lions Club
Belton Athletic Association
Texas Independent Bank – founding member of the Board of Directors
Belton Economic Development Council
Memorials can be made to the Forty Acre Scholars Program at www.texasexes.org
Paid Obituary