Services for Leonard Dale Taylor, 74, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Monday in Bethany Cemetery in Moody.
Mr. Taylor died Dec. 31.
He was born July 28, 1946, in Temple to Robert Lee and Jesse Edwards Taylor in Temple. He married Rebecca Lynn Taylor. He worked for ER Carpenter and Wilsonart.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Dec. 21, 2020.
Survivors include a son, Christopher Hierdin; three daughters, Tammy Cain, Karen Fink and Rhonda Hunt; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.