CAMERON — Services for Anthony John Woytek, 58, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica’s Cemetery in Cameron.
Mr. Woytek died Saturday, June 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born April 24, 1962, in Cameron to Mary Ann Hubnik Seaton and Maurice Joseph Woytek. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron in 1980. He attended Texas A&M University. He was employed at Wilsonart International Inc. in Temple for 30 years.
Survivors include two daughters, Hayley Catchings of Hutto and Alysson Drahem of Temple; his mother and stepfather, Billy Seaton of Cameron; three brothers, David Woytek and Timothy Woytek, both of Temple, and Michael Woytek of Belton; and a sister, Becky Knight of Rosenberg.