Private family services for Irene Vining, 75, of Temple will be at a later date.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Mrs. Vining died Monday, Feb. 6, at her residence.
She was born April 12, 1947, in Pueblo, Colo., to Michael and Lucille Kadunc Pavlica. She graduated from high school in Pueblo. She has lived in the Temple area since 1987. For 25 years, she worked as a secretary/transcriptionist for Scott & White Memorial Hospital. She married Edward Vining in Pocatello, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a stepdaughter; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Diana Bernhardt of Florida; a son, Greg Vining of Temple; two stepdaughters, Lori Stanton of Temple and Shanda Houghton; two stepsons, Edward Vining Jr. of Utah and Richard Vining of Huntsville; two brothers, David Pavlica of Montana and Robert Pavlica of Colorado; two sisters, Patricia Stafford of Idaho and Marian Vaught of Missouri; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.