Services for Lydia Amanda Hohle Winkler, 95, of The Grove will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in The Grove.
Mrs. Winkler died Tuesday, Aug. 10 at her residence.
She was born July 9, 1926, in The Grove to Charles Bernard and Martha Symm Hohle. She married Clarence Winkler on Dec. 26, 1948. She worked for more than 50 years at the Winkler Pecan Plant. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where should taught Sunday school.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center St. Louis, MO 63141, or to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 220 The Grove Road, Gatesville, TX 76528.
The body will lie in state from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.