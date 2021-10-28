Guadalupe Hughes
Guadalupe Hughes, 65, of Temple, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at home with her family. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Friday, October 29, 2021, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Guadalupe was born July 30, 1956, in Temple, Texas. She worked for over 30 years as an EKG Tech. Several of those years, she was a supervisor over her department.
Guadalupe was preceded in death by her parents, Julian S. and Lile A. Martinez of Temple; two children, Maria Luisa and Michael Jr; two brothers, John Olivares and Alfonso Olivares both of Temple.
She is survived by her husband, Robert K. Hughes of Temple; daughter, Felicia Leija and husband, Ted of Belton; stepson, Quintin Hughes of Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Malena L. Olivares, Cassandra A. Martinez, both of Temple, Damian A. Martinez, Lilia A. Trujillo, and Jayden R. Harrison, all of Belton; 3 brothers, Jose Balderas, Raymond Aguirre, and David Olivares; 2 sisters, Sofia Carrillo, and Irene Yepez. She also had many other very special chosen children and grandchildren she held close to her heart.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
