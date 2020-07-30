Services for Martha Francis Zavodny, 87, of Rogers are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Zavodny died Wednesday, July 29, at her residence.
Updated: July 30, 2020 @ 11:56 pm
