Services for Joyce Dolores Warren, 86, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Tom Lathen and Rev. Tom Robbins officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Warren died Thursday, May 5, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Sept. 6, 1935, in Buckholts to Marvin and Bessie Ezzell Mitcham. She graduated from Buckholts High School and the university of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She married Derl Warren in 1952. She was a teacher. She attended St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; three daughters, Sharon Goldman, Susan Bramlett and Cindy Holloway, all of Temple; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchilderen.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church or Temple Animal Shelter.