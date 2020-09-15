Services for Garfield Hawk Jr., 88, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hawk died Tuesday, Sept. 8, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 14, 1932, in Randolph County, Ga., to Garfield Hawk and Malinda Benton. He attended public school in Randolph County. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Willie Mae Blunson on Oct. 29, 1955. He worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital. He also worked for Temple Independent School District. He was a member of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple and was a Mason.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Milam.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; eight sons, Garfield Hawk III and Robert Jefferson, both of Temple, Michael Hawk and Kevin Milo, both of San Antonio, Rickey Hawk of Gardenia, Calif., Sidney Fearce of Austin, Rufus Jefferson of Oakland, Calif., and Hulon Fearce of Virginia; two daughters, Linell Davis of Temple and Tracy Hardister of Dallas; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple; a wake will be 6-7 p.m.