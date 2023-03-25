ROSEBUD — Services for Joyce Entrop, 82, of Chilton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lott with the Rev. Gregory McLaughlin officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Entrop died Friday, March 24, at her residence.
She was born May 2, 1940, in Waco to Anton and Irene Cordell Rummel. She graduated from Waco High School in 1958. She married Billy Ray Entrop on Feb. 7, 1959. She was a supervisor for the Graham Embroidery Co. in Waco. She also worked for Powers Embroidery and Reebok, and for Hillcrest Hospital in Waco. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra Greger of Lott and Janice Luna of Robinson; five grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation Rebuilding Fund, 144 CR 3000, Lott, TX 76656.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud, followed by a rosary.