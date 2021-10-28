Gary Lee McGregor
December 11, 1951 – September 29, 2021
Gary Lee McGregor, 69, of Salado, passed away at an Austin hospital on the evening of Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Gary had been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. Prior to his passing, Gary was not alone, but surrounded in love by his wife and children.
Gary was born on December 11, 1951, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Lee Roy and Marjorie McGregor. Gary, the oldest of Lee Roy and Marjorie’s five children, spent his childhood and most of his teenage years in Dallas and Irving, Texas. The McGregor family relocated and made Salado their home in 1971, and Gary was one of four students in the Salado High School graduating class of 1971.
Despite being considered a “city slicker” by his peers when he first moved to Salado as a teen, Gary fell in love with the big skies and backroads of Bell County, Texas and the village of Salado, and never moved out of the area. After graduating from Salado High School, Gary worked at Griggs Equipment Co. in Belton (later Superior Chaircraft Corp.). It was at Grigg’s that Gary met his wife. Gary and Helen Hernandez were married on August 17, 1974, in Belton, Texas. Together, Gary and Helen raised three children who all attended Salado schools and also graduated from Salado High School.
Gary spent the majority of his working years as a business manager for the company started by his parents Lee Roy and Marjorie, Welders’ Supply Company, in Belton. The McGregor family and their welding supply business were known throughout Bell County for their business integrity, and Gary enjoyed serving the family’s loyal customers. Gary loved people and hated to see anyone treated poorly or unable to receive service due to language barriers. Gary never shied away from opportunities to practice his Spanish, and he never said no to a tamale sale. After Lee Roy and Marjorie’s retirement from the welding supply business, Gary owned and operated a small bookstore in Belton, and later worked at a U-Haul and storage facility prior to his own retirement from the workforce at the end of 2016.
Gary was a family man who enjoyed living simply. Gary never owned more than two pairs of shoes at a time – one pair for work, one pair for church – and neither pair ever required shoelaces. Gary passed on a love of history and road trips to his children. The McGregor family road trips were the highlight of every summer for Gary’s children. The trips were planned with meticulous detail by Gary, who always ensured he had a road map of every state the family would pass through, along with a notepad and a pen. The McGregor family’s road trip stops included national monuments and parks, historic battlefields, and museums documenting American history. After Gary and Helen’s children moved away from home to begin families of their own, Gary and Helen continued their road trip adventures. Gary would vehemently disagree that modern technology made paper maps obsolete. Gary never quite adapted to GPS.
Gary was an avid collector of books and music. Gary loved perusing garage sales and could come home from a sale with multiple boxes of books, much to his wife Helen’s chagrin. Gary was also meticulous in his organization of his record and book collection and loved sharing his love of books and music with anyone who would listen. A lot of people did, including sometimes his children.
Gary and Helen were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Temple, Texas, which they joined in 1977. Gary and Helen were blessed to be able to be sealed for eternity in the LDS Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1979. Gary was active in his home congregation in Temple, Texas. When the Temple congregation’s first Spanish-speaking family arrived for services, Gary immediately approached the family and offered his assistance. Gary’s efforts led to the creation of the church’s first Spanish-speaking congregation, a congregation that exists to this date, and which Gary continued to attend with his wife Helen up until his passing.
Gary will mostly be remembered for his kind, gentle nature. He loved animals, and animals gravitated toward him. Gary truly loved people. As a recipient of kindness from others when he experienced his own struggles, Gary was always eager to pay that kindness forward. Gary spoke to people without passing judgment, and he listened to what people had to say. If asked for money, Gary’s first instinct was never to turn the other way. Gary was a person who stopped and listened, even if the only assistance he could offer was a listening ear. Gary always answered when door-to-door salesmen knocked. And Gary always purchased Girl Scout cookies.
Gary never wanted anyone to feel alone. What most people will recall about Gary is: “He was the one who always talked to me.”
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy McGregor and Marjorie McGregor. Gary is survived by his loving wife of over 47 years, Helen McGregor, of Salado; his sons, Joseph Lee McGregor (wife Jennifer) of Little Elm, and Aaron Patrick McGregor (wife Sydney) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and his daughter, Rachel Elizabeth Caum (husband Tim) of Dallas. Gary is also survived by his two brothers, Larry McGregor of Salado, and Jim McGregor of Temple, and his two sisters, Cindy Fisher of Salado, and Rebecca Woodham of Scurry. Gary is also survived by eight beautiful grandchildren.
A memorial service for Gary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3909 Ermine Trail, Temple, Texas.
