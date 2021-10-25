SALADO — Services for Margaret Lorene Marley Jackson, 98, of Salado will be 11 a.m. today at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado.
Interment will be in Cedar Valley Cemetery with Richard Worden and Jack Husung officiating.
Mrs. Jackson died Oct. 17 at a local hospital.
She was born to Era Harris and Charles F. Marley Sr. on April 6, 1923, in Burnet County. She worked at the state hospital before getting married. She married Floyd Jackson on May 29, 1944. She was a housewife. She was a member of Cedar Valley Baptist Church for 78 years, served as church secretary/treasurer, and taught Bible study classes for children.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Jessie Lindel and Clayton Dewayne Jackson; and a great-great-grandson.
Survivors include a son, Donnie Jackson of Salado; a sister, Laverne Gates; eight grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843, or Cedar Valley Cemetery Association, 14075 Cedar Valley Road, Salado, TX 76571.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. today at the church.