ROCKDALE — Services for Alvin “JR” Coldiron, 93, of Milano will be 10 a.m. Saturday in the Sand Grove Church of Christ Cemetery in Milam County.
Mr. Coldiron died Saturday, Nov. 27, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 5, 1928, in the Sand Grove community in Milam County to Alton and Eunice McNeil Coldiron. He was a member of the Sand Grove Church of Christ. He was a mechanic and also did maintenance work for many years at Texas State Technical College in Waco.
Survivors include two sons, Bruce Coldiron of Sweetwater and Thomas Coldiron of Milano; a brother, Bobby Coldiron of Milano; a sister, Joyce Collins of Nederland; two grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.