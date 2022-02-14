Services for Joyce M. Timm, 83, of Lott will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lott.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. A luncheon will be served at the church hall after the burial.
Mrs. Timm died Wednesday, Feb. 9, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Buffalo County, Wis., to William and Florence Frie Konter. She grew up in the Fountain City area and graduated from Fountain City High School. She moved to Milwaukee and then Arizona. She married H.J. Timm in Arizona. She moved to Lott in 1990. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was coordinator and teacher of religious education, sang in the choir and was treasurer of a women’s organization. She was a farmer and rancher.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sisters, Rita Skillman of Milwaukee and Donna Fox and Marie Konter, both of Menomonee Falls, Wis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.