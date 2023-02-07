BELTON — Services for Michael Christopher Ortiz, 37, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be 3 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ortiz died Sunday, Jan. 15, in Belton.
He was born Aug. 15, 1985, in West Chester, Pa., to Miguel Angel Ortiz and Deborah Dawn Black. He was an Army veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Ortiz of Elkton, Md., and Andrew Ortiz of Belton; two daughters, Caitlin Ortiz of Elkton, Md., and Alana Ortiz of Belton; and a sister, Daniela Fonseca.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.