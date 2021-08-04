Services for Cecil Herbert Hester Jr., 92, of Temple, will be private in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Hester died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at his residence.
He was born March 5, 1929, to Velma Parmer and Cecil Herbert Hester. He served in the U.S. Force and was a member of The Elks Lodge No. 138.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Dylynn Hester; and a son Cecil Herbert Hester III.
Survivors include six children, James Hester of Salado, Robert E. Hester of Little-River Academy, Vicki Easterwood of Cleburne, Libby Cummings of Temple, Sue Jiron of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Cathy Lemly of Califonia; and numerous grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.