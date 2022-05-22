SALADO — Services for Gordon Howarth Doudt, 72, of Tulsa, Okla., will be 1 p.m. Monday in Salado Historic Cemetery with Jakie Shirley officiating.
Mr. Doudt died Monday, May 16, at a Tulsa hospice facility.
He was born May 6, 1950, in Newark, N.J., to Vernon Charles and Dorothy Lorraine Downs Doudt. He attended Spring Woods High School in Houston. He was a carpenter.
Survivors include a daughter, Shannon Suzanne Hamilton of Sherwood, Ark.; a sister, Deborah Lee Harrison of Salado; and a grandchild.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.