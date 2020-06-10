Janie Merle Sullivan
November 30, 1924 – June 5, 2020
Janie Merle Sullivan, age 95, passed peacefully to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Friday June 5th. She read scripture every morning and devoted her life to sharing his love with others.
Janie was born November 30, 1924 in Monette, Arkansas to Dr. Lloyd E and Linnye (Newcom) Tucker. She grew up in Monette and then attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro where she received a BSE degree in Business Education. She was awarded the Wilson Award for being chosen as the most Outstanding Woman graduate.
After receiving a Master of Science degree from Baylor University in Waco, she taught for three years in Navasota. In 1956 she and her husband James M. Sullivan, came to Killeen to teach until their retirement in 1980. He preceded her in death in 1999.
During her twenty-three years as the Distributive Education Coordinator at Killeen High School, her students earned many medals and trophies as State and National winners in DECA contests. The DECA chapter was chosen twice as the Best Chapter in Texas, and Mrs. Sullivan was named The Outstanding Texas D.E. Teacher. She was also President of the National Association of D.E. Teachers.
She has been a long-time member of First Baptist Church, and spent one fifteen year period teaching a women’s Sunday school class. The last 5 years she has been an independent resident at The Meridian in Temple, Tx. where she enjoyed spending time with staff and many new friends.
She was preceded in death by her only son, Gerald L. Sullivan in 2006. She is survived by one grandson, Gerald Carter Sullivan and his wife Laura, and two great granddaughters, Jordan and Ava Sullivan.
Funeral services will be held 11am Thursday June 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Killeen, 3310 South WS Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76542. The church sanctuary allows plenty of room for social distancing. Food will be served at the reception immediately following the service. A private graveside burial will be held later.
