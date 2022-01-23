Vincent Fernandes II, age 81 of Temple, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, in Georgetown. No services are planned at this time.
Vincent was born on December 19, 1940, to Lawrence and Rose Fernandes in Honolulu, Hawaii. He married his soulmate, Ann E. (Kunkel) Fernandes, and graduated from Colorado State University. He was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot and worked for the V.A. Medical Center in Dallas. Vincent enjoyed boating and golf.
Vincent is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Dolly Hall and Neva Mendiola.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his loving wife, Ann; son, Brian Fernandes; son, Greg Fernandes; daughter, Lynn Kidd; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.