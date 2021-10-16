Ygnacio “Nacho” Ballesteros
Ygnacio “Nacho” Ballesteros, age 62, of Belton, passed from this life Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Temple. Burial will follow in North Belton Cemetery.
Ygnacio was born on February 1, 1959, to Juan Olayo and Maria Inocente Ballesteros in Heutamo, Mexico. He was a hard-working man who loved his family.
Ygnacio was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Ballesteros; five brothers, Manuel Ballesteros, Adan Olayo, Antonio Olayo, Humberto Olayo, and Arnulfo Olayo; a sister, Graciela Ballesteros; a son, Jose Ballesteros; and four daughters, Sarai Ballesteros, Elva Ballesteros, Damaris Ballesteros, and Araceli Ballesteros.
Harper-Talasek Funeral home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary