Services for Eddie Joe Gaspard, 71, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Troy Church of Christ with H.K. Ballard officiating.
A reception will follow.
Mr. Gaspard died Wednesday, Aug. 19, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1949, in Tyler to Oris Joseph and Lorene Helm Gaspard. He has been a resident of the Central Texas area for 25 years. He was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pam Gaspard.
Survivors include a son; a daughter; two brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.