ROCKDALE — Services for Roy Tovar, 86, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Barry Methvin officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Tovar died Tuesday, Sept. 7, at his residence.
He was born April 6, 1935, in Milam County to Roman and Francisca Trevino Tovar. He served in the U.S. Army from January 1955 to January 1958. He worked as a truck driver for H.H. Coffield in Rockdale for 27 years until retiring in 1987. He married Deborah Weise on June 11, 1981, in Cameron.
Survivors include his wife of Rockdale; two daughters, Rachel Tovar and Rebecca Tovar, both of Rockdale; two sons, Darren Veit of Rockdale and Darrell Veit of Lincoln; a brother, Rudy Tovar of Austin; four sisters, Ester Lopez and Paula Torres, both of El Paso, Alice Martinez of San Antonio and Mary Jimenez of Rockdale; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon Monday at the funeral home.