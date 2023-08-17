Vinson Elbert Brown Jr., 83, of Belton died Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Temple.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
Vinson Elbert Brown Jr., 83, of Belton died Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Temple.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Brown was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Temple to Vinson Elbert Sr. and Josie Ann Brown.