HENRY ALBERT TYROCH
Henry Albert Tyroch, age 90, died May 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was born near Temple, Texas on November 20, 1931. He attended Temple High School and Temple College. He received his BA from the University of Texas at Austin and his MBA from the University of Houston. He was a geophysicist with Texaco for over 41 years.
He served in the US Army in 1955-1956. After basic training at Fort Ord, California he was stationed at the Quartermaster Research Center in Natick, Massachusetts and later in the Comptroller’s office in the headquarters of the Advance Section, Communication Zone in Verdun, France.
He was a long-time active member of Bellaire United Methodist Church, where he attended the Heritage Sunday School Class and sang in the Sanctuary Choir for many years. In 2002, he and his wife were awarded the George R. Miner Excellence In Christian Education Award in recognition of their contributions to the Sunday School Program.
He is preceded in death by his wife Charlotte, his brothers Jerry and Edwin and his sister Vlasta. He is survived by his son Brad, of Houston.
Friends are invited to a visitation with the family from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 19, at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet Street, Bellaire, TX 77401. A graveside service will be held at Seaton Cemetery at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 21 with Rev. Joe Emerson officiating. A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Clarewood House Senior Community, 7400 Clarewood Drive, Houston, TX 77036 at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 24, with Rev. Will Knuckols officiating.
The family is appreciative of the assistance provided by the staff at Clarewood House.
For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Clarewood House Endowment Fund or a charity of the donor’s choice.
