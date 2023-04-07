Services for John “Corkey” Miller Garner II, 88, of Iredell will be held in private.
Mr. Garner died Tuesday, March 28, at a local veteran home.
He was born Sept. 21, 1934, to John Luther and Clydene Miller Garner in Quitaque. He played high school football for Herford High and Quitaque High till graduation. He became a rodeo boss. He attended the University of Arizona. He obtained his pilot A.T.P license in Tucson, Ariz. In 1956 he enlisted into the Marine Corps as a military pilot and served until 1962. He became a pilot for Texas Mobil Oil and later worked for ONA airline, which is now known as Pan Am, and Southwest Airlines until his retirement. He also raised Angus cattle on his ranch.
He was preceded in death by a son, J. Kirk Garner.
Survivors include a son, Scott Garner of Hutto; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the VFW Post No. 1820 disaster fund, 3302 Airport.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.