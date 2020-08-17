Farrell Dean Madden, 74, of Temple passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at a local hospital. Farrell was born to Maxine and Kerney Madden on August 9, 1945 in Whitesville, Kentucky. He was a United States Air Force veteran. After retiring from being a locomotive engineer, Farrell enjoyed being a realtor, and could often be found fishing, traveling, barbequing, and spending time with his grandchildren.
The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date.
Farrell is survived by his wife, Candace Renee Limburg of Temple; his sons, Slade Madden of Dallas, Brett Madden of Dallas, Brian Ray Mersiovsky of Belton, and Carl William Floyd of Temple; his daughters, Misti D’Herde of Dallas, and Alyssa Nicole Bouling of Fairbanks, AK; and his fourteen grandchildren.
Farrell is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Kenneth Madden.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.