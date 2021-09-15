ROCKDALE — Services for Noelle Christine Levantino, 22, of Houston will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in College Station with the Rev. Will Straten and the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be in Mount Cavalry Catholic Cemetery in Bryan.
Ms. Levantino died Monday, Sept. 6.
She was born June 29, 1999, in The Woodlands to Scott Thomas and Natalie Christine Poerner Levantino. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Conroe and graduated from Montgomery High School in 2016. She received a bachelor’s degree in economics in June 2020 from Texas A&M University. She was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She worked in Houston for Insight Global’s information technology division.
Survivors include her father, Scott Levantino of Montgomery; her mother and stepfather, Natalie and Alan Noack of Rockdale; a brother, Joseph Levantino; three stepsiblings, Zachary Noack, Nicholas Noack and Reagan Noack; and four grandparents, Martin and Nancy Poerner of Spring and Patrick and Marie Levantino of Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale, www.stjosephrockdale.org/donate; or to St. Mary Catholic Church in College Station, www.aggiecatholic.org/donate.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mary Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Caldwell.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.