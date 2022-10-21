Private services for Bonnie K. Edmonson, 65, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Private services for Bonnie K. Edmonson, 65, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Edmonson died Monday, Oct. 17, in a Temple Nursing home.
She was born Jan. 14, 1957, to L.A. and Anne L. Dillard Williams in Corpus Christi. She attended Taylors Valley Baptist Church and worked worked as a sub teacher, house cleaner and student loan processor for Sally May.
Survivors include two sons, David Edmondson of Belton, and Daniel Edmonson of Temple; two sisters, Nancy Robinson of Morgan’s Point Resort, and Susan Lentz of Temple; and a brother Carl Dillard of Padre Island.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.