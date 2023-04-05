Lisa Gay Godwin
Funeral services for Lisa Gay Godwin, 64, of Rogers will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Scanio-Harper with Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating. Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Miss Godwin was born in Houston to Donald Godwin and Nancy Gay Furlow Godwin. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1977 and attended Temple College and Blinn College. She moved to Montgomery and worked for ranches and for several veterinarians, mainly taking care of horses.
After the death of her father in 2015 she moved back to Rogers to live with her mother bringing her two horses and one donkey with her.
Lisa had a loving and outgoing spirit and will be missed.
Survivors include her mother Nancy Gay Godwin of Rogers and her brother Paul Godwin and his wife Molly of Rogers, her nephew Jarrod Don Godwin, her niece Shannon Ann Godwin, her uncle William Furlow of Houston and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
