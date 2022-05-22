Adolph William (A.W.) Pick, 95, of Taylor, passed away May 16, 2022.
A.W. was born September 14, 1926 in New Colony, TX to Adolph Julius and Ida Rellie (Fuchs) Pick. He was baptized and confirmed at Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts, TX.
A.W. was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Alfred Pick and Olin Pick; and his sisters Elna Persky and Nalene Nauman and their spouses.
A.W. is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn; sons Randall Pick, Bobby Pick (Susan), and Donald Pick (Christy); daughter, Sharon Moreno (Celestino); grandchildren Melanie Rathke (Mike), Amber Pick, Maegan Bennight (Daniel), Joshua Pick (Susan), Jared Pick, Miranda Langley, Lauren Cowin (Sam), Conner Moreno (Shaye), Cullen Pick (Catherine), and Cameron Moreno; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are grandsons Joshua Pick, Jared Pick, Conner Moreno, Cullen Pick, Cameron Moreno and Daniel Bennight.
Visitation will be Monday, May 23 from 5 P.M. – 7 P.M. at Providence Funeral Home in Taylor.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 24 at 10:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church in Thrall, with interment following at the Taylor City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in A.W.’s honor to St. John Lutheran Church of Thrall. P.O. Box 265, Thrall, TX 76578.