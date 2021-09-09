Charles D. Amos, Sr.
Charles D. Amos, Sr., Christian, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Master Electrician completed his final job on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Born on a farm near Cartersville, Georgia to Charlie Clifford Amos and Lula Chambers Amos on December 7, 1937, he learned the meaning of hard work and family values having 4 brothers, a sister and 11 half brothers and sisters. Charles came to Temple, Texas, at the age of 17 anxious to learn how to be an electrician from his Uncle Tom Amos. He purchased Amos Electric Supply in 1968, built the business and more than likely provided electrical work at your home or business since that time. Up until a few weeks ago, he was still helping friends and neighbors any way he could.
Charles was always a farmer and cattleman at heart. When he no longer worked at farming, he enjoyed taking a Sunday afternoon drive in East Bell County looking at and commenting on the crops—exactly how much rain was needed, how to get rid of the grasshoppers and how the new equipment was much better than plowing with 2 mules.
Charles was an active member of Seaton Brethren Church, serving as Chairman of the Board, and felt God called him to take care of it and its members. He had been there so long, he knew every nook and cranny of the old building and often worked behind the scenes to assure the church’s success and continued restoration.
Charles is survived by his wife, Roberta Amos; son Charles Amos, Jr, wife Whitney, grandchildren Carsen and Chip Amos; son Joel Amos, wife Jessica, grandchildren Elijah and Ameira Amos; stepdaughter Neely Jones, spouse Paulino Castillo; and brother, Marshall Amos of Rome, GA.
He didn’t know when to stop climbing ladders. He was relentless at loving and helping people. He didn’t have words, he had action. He was more comfortable with a job than a discussion. He was so proud of his family and never gave up on them. We will miss his generous heart and his hard-working hands.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, September 9, from 6:30-8:00 pm at Seaton Brethren Church and a Memorial Service will be Friday, September 10, at 3:00 pm at Seaton Brethren Church. Thank you to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Scott & White Hospice.
Memorials may be made to Seaton Brethren Church, c/o Helen Haisler, 6111 Wooded Creek Cove, Temple, TX 76502 or the charity of your choice.
